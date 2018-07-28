The Kurds are turning their back from the Coalition.
Syrian Kurds, Gov’t Agree to Work Towards ‘Decentralized Syria’ – Reports
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201807281066762466-syrian-kurds-government-agreement/
Publicités
The Kurds are turning their back from the Coalition.
Syrian Kurds, Gov’t Agree to Work Towards ‘Decentralized Syria’ – Reports
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201807281066762466-syrian-kurds-government-agreement/
Une réflexion sur « Syrian Kurds, Gov’t Agree to Work Towards ‘Decentralized Syria’ – Reports »
A reblogué ceci sur Histoire militaire du Moyen-Orient.
J'aimeJ'aime