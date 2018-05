Russian Navy to get improved Borei-class nuclear submarine in 2019

The Russian Navy will get the first improved Borei-A-class strategic nuclear submarine Prince Vladimir in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will get the first improved Borei-A-class strategic nuclear submarine Prince Vladimir in 2019, which is later than it was planned, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armament Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk said on Wednesday.

The nuclear sub was initially expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2017 but its delivery date was later rescheduled for 2018.

« Yes [in 2019]. The sub will have to undergo a wide range of trials, including those that were not held before, » he said, adding that the fleet should get the warship fully ready to accomplish assigned missions.

The strategic missile-carrying nuclear-powered submarine Prince Vladimir was laid down in 2012 and floated out on November 17, 2017. It became the fourth sub in the series of eight Borei submarines and the first representative of the improved Borei-A Project.

Three Borei-class submarines have already entered service with the Russian Navy. Russia laid down two submarines, the Prince Oleg and the Generalissimus Suvorov, in 2014, the Emperor Alexander III in 2015 and the Prince Pozharsky in 2016. Each such submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

