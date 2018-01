Naming the Enemy: Google

Russia didn’t rig the American election, Google did, aided by Israel and the NSA. This is the simple truth of it. Why? Google has an agenda, and the advancement of the human species is not any part of it, not by a long shot.

There is nothing human about Google, there is no room for humanity in the Google agenda. They are something else entirely, something they believe is beyond human. We see it differently.

We see them as a monstrosity.

A question asked by many, more each day, as the world seems to be spinning out of control, is this: Does a Luciferian cult exist that has an agenda to destroy humanity as most religions assert, some more publicly than others? If so, how could they gain control of humanity.

We say yes, it is here; yes, they have gained much control and aim higher each day, and the hate and poison radiates out of them. The organization is Google, the head of a hydra that includes the tech companies that will eventually create the AI that some warn will manifest itself as the anti-Christ.

Google collects lots of things you are unaware of, including DNA data and brainwave algorithms. They analyze election data in 100 nations and, with Facebook and Twitter, have been tracked to interference not just in the US, but elections in every nation. Google considers elections a form of experimentation and has turned election rigging into a science.

Russia’s cyber-power is less than one percent of Google’s, which many will sadly learn is why the Russian-loving American president is hated in Russia and seems to live his every day to do the bidding of Israel, even if it ends up killing every man, woman and child in America in a massive nuclear war. Trump’s lack of personal discipline has led him to talk of little else.

Anyone familiar with statistics will find the recent US election a billion to one impossibility. This wasn’t Google’s “first rodeo” with election rigging and won’t be their last. Though I am uncomfortable with such religious terms, it doesn’t take a genius to see it all coming about.

There are varying mechanisms of control put into place that are turning earth into a slave planet. Looking past Trump or the Saudis, or even the Illuminati or Bilderbergs, one organization above all is out of control, malevolent beyond imaginings and totally “in our faces” continually.

That is Google Corporation and its military arm, Google Idea Groups, a Blackwater clone. Along with this is Google Jigsaw, its regime-change arm that trains terrorists, rigs elections and provides logistical and intelligence support for color revolutions.

Google, Facebook and the Jigsaw corporations, around in one form or another, are all controlled by financial groups run by the Rothschild banks and Israel’s intelligence operations. Alex Jones, god forbid, had it years ago:

Working with this is the NSA. Let me tell you how. The US has an agreement with Israel that allows full access to all “raw data” gotten by the NSA which includes all email and phone correspondence between US corporations, banks, insurance companies, and, in particular, our stock markets.

With the means to control internet access, manipulate the news, actually stage terror attacks, and endless access to insider trading information along with every phone call or email made by everyone in the world, powered by supercomputers paid for by the US government and taxpayers, Google/Israel is manipulating markets, currencies, events, our schools, our news, probably our weather and, eventually when they get bored, probably sports scores as well.

In Google, we have empowered a corporation to control much of the world’s data and communications, to decide what is true and what is fake, to edit what they wish, alter what they wish, and operate with more power than any government. Google, in simpler terms, is like the United Nations run by Heinrich Himmler.

We have watched them, tracked down their involvement in disinformation at first, then color revolutions, then in Syrian gas attacks, in bioweapons research, and all the while, engineering the internet as a “machine of stupidity” to lull the world into slavery.

Google Jigsaw trained ISIS to communicate inside private YouTube video accounts they protect; and Facebook chat has supplied terrorists with secure, encrypted, real-time links with American satellite intelligence passed on by the Mossad.

Ask any military expert, read this to them, see what they have to say. Do it, I dare you. This is what Google Jigsaw does and what they admit to on their website. Check, don’t just take my word for it.

It isn’t just Google, they work in concert with dozens of interlocking corporations, representing trillions of dollars of funding, that define world perceptions, their version of events, their version of history, their version of humanity; and their version is dark, dark indeed. There is no greater threat to the world than Google.

While no one paid attention, the tech companies that control this planet were eaten up one by one, until through SPV corps offshore they got control of the CIA, the NSA and most major “outsourcing” contracting firms” that run today’s wars, rig elections, trade in WMDs and disinform the world.

The real war governments face isn’t an alien invasion – Google is far worse than any science fiction; and it is here now. Governments know this and are powerless thus far to stand against them. Most of all, Google represents Israel.

Israel is only one nation, supported and kept alive by untold billions in hidden American welfare and military, and with secret alliances. The nation itself is never described; legally it is a hodge-podge of zones, some Arab, some Jew, some used to be Christian, but those were wiped out silently.

Covering it all is a phony history, a forgotten plot call the Suez Crisis in 1956, a sneak attack and subsequent war crimes call the 1967 War, with education and media here in the US under “corporate,” read “mob” control getting the facts 100% wrong.

We are now looking at the 1973 War as a partnership between Israel and Saudi Arabia as well, with the US stepping in so that Syria didn’t kick Israel back into the Stone Age, which is what would have really happened; but behind it, the mob set the whole thing up to double then triple oil prices, and where something even worse reared its ugly head.

Saudi Arabia is and always has been, since the British created it and Israel, a Rothschild-ruled political monstrosity. Oddly, under genetic testing, Netanyahu himself, as with most Israelis, are Eastern European in origin, with no “Jewish” blood at all. The Saudi Royal family, however, is not only Jewish, but the most ethnically pure Jewish nation on earth.

This has to explain much, now that decades of phony acrimony between them has been exposed as theatricality and their long allegiance is seen. Recently, based on this official reassessment of Israeli-Saudi partnership back to 1945 and broad covert cooperation in supporting, and imagine this, the anti-Zionist, anti-Israeli movement and most of the world’s terror groups, Washington is in an uproar.

Security officials now are demanding the US abandon Saudi Arabia for a reformed Iran (however that is supposed to be accomplished since the US is the last nation on earth to reform anyone), and are pushing to get Israel to finally jail Netanyahu and those around him.

What VT announced years ago, that these aren’t governments but part of world organized crime, is now creeping into reality. Think tanks are now being “tasked” with explaining it and why they had it wrong decade after decade. We wish them good luck with that and suggest slitting their own wrists might be better for the US instead.

There is a more serious threat. When tracking down terror groups, human traffickers and the international drug cartels, we kept tripping over two organizations, Google Corporation and Facebook.

When looking at gas attacks inside Syria, when looking at terror attacks in Rome and Paris and the rigging of the US election, we found broad cooperation between Google Corporation and its “Jigsaw” regime change group, Facebook, the Mossad, Wikileaks and a criminal oligarch organization closely tied to Donald Trump, currently “serving” as “clown in chief” for CNN in Washington.

Imagine why the Jew-hating Saudi princes, those not under house arrest at least, would work with a Jewish casino magnate to set up a human slaughter in Las Vegas and try to sell it as a terror attack?

Then again, we have since learned that in 2014, it was a certain member of a closed down FBI operation who leaked the Saudi-Israeli nuclear 9/11 documents that the Israeli-controlled “truth movement” has tried so hard to suppress.

Always remember that the chances of their being an uncontrolled opposition is one in a billion. You have VT and beyond that, well, good luck. It is only VT that is continually hacked, banned from Google, hell, YouTube even closed my account, filled with great kitten videos. I nearly laughed myself to death.

Always remember, Julian Assange, who spent two years “touring” Israel, which was intelligence training, and we have a list of other similar “anti-establishment assets” who have done the same thing, has published endless thousands of classified US documents but has never been indicted.

If Assange worked with any group, and Wikileaks is the Mossad, we proved that long ago, that coordinated the theft of State Department classified emails, and Wikileaks has claimed to have gone way beyond this as felonies go, they would have been hit with a drone attack.

There is NO investigation of Wikileaks or Assange or, in fact, no proof such an organization exists whatsoever. They are as phony as Trump’s bankroll.

Another truth, if we want to use a world abused to such a degree, is the inexorable fact that US elections are CIA-rigged, by a hybrid CIA that is half Mossad, an organization that has rigged elections around the world since the day it was established, an organization with a traceable history of penetration of US election software/hardware companies.

Behind this is a broader “grass roots” effort simply to push forward an agenda of setting up a slave-labor police state in the US, much as had been since its government was overthrown, time and time again.

There was little doubt, a century ago, where technology would take us, Kafka and Orwell understood what was behind the social and political movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that humans, or “Goyim” as 99% of humanity is termed by some, live to be farmed, cheap labor and eventually cheap protein as well.

Who would have imagined a world ruled by “bloodline” families, organized crime and “nerds gone bad?”

Gordon Duff, Senior Editor, Veterans Today

Direct link to the article: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/01/18/naming-the-enemy-google/