Syrian Army Reports Israeli Missile Attack on Greater Damascus.

« Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles into Syria last night. First attack began at 2:40 A.M. and the second wave began at 4:00 A.M. and lasted until 4:15 A.M. While some of the missiles were intercepted, most hit the SAA’s base in Qutayfah. » Leith abu Fadel’s Twitter

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201801091060608377-israel-syria-missiles/