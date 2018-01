Anti-Tank missiles vs Tanks

Russia has long been known for having a large force of tanks, but they also deployed capable anti-tank missiles. Russia has widely exported its missile systems. Russia not only has anti-tank warheads, but also thermobaric systems that can do some serious damage to infantry and light vehicles. Often lost in the discussion of Russian military hardware are the anti-tank missiles. While Russia has long been known for having a large force of tanks (almost 22,000, according to GlobalSecurity.org), they also deployed capable anti-tank missiles. In the Cold War, major systems used by the Soviet Union were the AT-4 Spigot, the AT-5 Spandrel, and the AT-7 Saxhorn. These were all wire-guided systems…..