That is really funny ! So now the US is destroying its own propaganda narrative about North Korea. It turns out North Korea has rocket scientists and engineers !

The mainstream media kept selling us the idea of a backward reclusive country where famine is endemic and now the US is recognizing officially that North Korea is technically so advanced that they are targeting its scientists!

US Sanctions N Korean Officials Allegedly Involved in Ballistic Missile Program

