Russian defense minister arrives in Egypt

CAIRO, November 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Cairo, which hosts the fourth meeting of the joint Russian-Egyptian commission for military and technical cooperation on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said.

During the visit, Shoigu is expected to hold talks with Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedki Sobhi to discuss bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

The Russian defense minister is also due to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. At the meeting, the sides plan to discuss international and regional security.

