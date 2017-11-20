Outrage as priest equates abortion to mafia murders

Strategika51

At least Totò Riina was straight forward and honest and as thus he was indeed an honourable man. 

Outrage as priest equates abortion to mafia murders https://www.rt.com/news/410437-mafia-abortion-priest-italy/

Publicités

Vos Réactions (Vous êtes totalement libres de vous exprimer mais les attaques ad hominem sont proscrites)

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s