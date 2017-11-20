At least Totò Riina was straight forward and honest and as thus he was indeed an honourable man.
Outrage as priest equates abortion to mafia murders https://www.rt.com/news/410437-mafia-abortion-priest-italy/
Publicités
Πάντα ῥεῖ (Panta Rhei): "Tout s'écoule"/"Everything flows"-Héraclite/Heraclitus
At least Totò Riina was straight forward and honest and as thus he was indeed an honourable man.
Outrage as priest equates abortion to mafia murders https://www.rt.com/news/410437-mafia-abortion-priest-italy/