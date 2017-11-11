US May in Fact Lose War Against North Korea, Ex-Pentagon Commander Says

In a possible conflict between Pyongyang and Washington, the North Korean forces would outnumber South Korea-based US troops, which will be undersupplied, according to a former deputy commander of US Forces in Korea.
Newsweek obtained the text of a letter from Jan-Marc Jouas, former deputy commander of US Forces in Korea to an array of Democratic members of Congress.
In the letter, he warned Washington of the potential consequences of a military confrontation with North Korea, should one arise.
« The 28,500 US Armed Forces personnel in South Korea are vastly outnumbered by North Korean forces, as well as [South Korean] forces that will conduct the overwhelming majority of the fighting. Unlike every conflict since the last Korean War, we will not be able to build up our forces prior to the start of hostilities, » the letter said.
Jouas alleged that it would take days or even months for the US military to deliver its reinforcements and supplies to the Korean Peninsula.
He also warned that any fresh US troops there face the risk of a conventional or chemical weapons attack by an estimated 1.2 million-strong North Korean army, something that he said « will further delay their entry into the war. »
Jouas voiced doubt that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities will be « completely » eliminated by a full-fledged war on the Korean Peninsula, which he said can be fueled by any US military action against Pyongyang.
His letter came a few days after US President Donald Trump called on North Korea to give up its nuclear ambitions, saying that further nuclear provocations will put the country in danger.
Speaking at the South Korean National Assembly, Trump at the same time avoided threatening Pyongyang with « fire and fury, » suggesting that the diplomatic option is viable to resolving the crisis.
Trump also warned that the US is poised and ready to use military force if necessary and called for the international community to join forces « to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea – to deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance. »
In the past few months, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has exacerbated significantly, following several ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.
Nous avions eu de nombreuses conversations à ce sujet. Et je suis de ceux qui maintiennent qu’en dépit de ce que les médias disent, l’armée US n’a toujours pas surmonté la grave crise qu’elle traverse depuis les années 60.
Le soldat US, GI’s où Marines n’accepte de se batttre en gros que lorsque tout va bien. C’est à dire que lorsqu’il ne risque pas grand chose.
Cette crise avait commencé durant la guerre de Corée, pourtant personne ne l’avait remarqué du fait d’un matraquage médiatique sans précédent.
Durant la guerre du Vietnam, ça a éclaté au grand jour. On voyait stupéfait qu’une armée décidée à se battre était capable de batttre l’armée US.
Cependant à la faveur de l’effondrement de l’URSS, c’était les US qui ecrivaient l’histoire.
Pourtant la victoire des Etats Unis dans le golfe ne doit rien à leur suppériorité technologique, mais parce que les leaders Irakiens, faute d’alternatives, et de solutions durables avaient refusé le combat. La guerre en Yougoslavie, et contre la Serbie, a failli se terminer en fiasco pour les Etats Unis, et peut être que les cartes du monde d’aujourd’hui auraient pu etre completement différentes, si l’équipe qui entourait le President Milosevic avait décidé de resister. On connait la suite.
Certes le scénario d’une guerre entre les Etats Unis et la Corée du Nord releve uniquement du virtuel, parce qu’en l’état un conflit -malgrés le batage médiatique ambiant- est matériellement presque impossible. Tout au moins trés peu probable, en ce sens que l’issue ne fait aucun doute. La victoire de l’armée nord coréenne.
Mais il est bon de rappeller que le GI’s peut se sacrifier pour sauver son pays, faire meme la guerre s’il ne risque pas grand chose, mais en aucun cas il est pret à mourrir pour l’oligarchie. C’est le gros talon d’achille de l’armée US. En revanche le soldat nord coréen est mille fois pret à mourrir pour défendre sa patrie.
A reblogué ceci sur Foxhound.
