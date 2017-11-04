Indeed, we ended up doing business with crooks instead!
‘You’re probably doing business with aliens now’: 50yo communist time capsule opened in Siberia https://www.rt.com/news/408762-time-capsule-revolution-russia-message/
Πάντα ῥεῖ (Panta Rhei): "Tout s'écoule"/"Everything flows"-Héraclite/Heraclitus
en effet quel déception !
