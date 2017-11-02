Since when the OPCW (the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) was ‘professional’? Fuck them! They are corrupt to the core and all they care about is bribes and nepotism…
‘Simply amateurish’: Moscow slams OPCW-UN probe into alleged chemical attack in Syria https://www.rt.com/news/408510-opcw-un-report-syria-amateurish/
L’OIAC, à l’instar de tout le système des Nations Unies, est trop corrompue pour être d’une quelconque crédibilité.
entièrement de cet avis l’ONU est complètement pourris . mais de la faute a qui ?
