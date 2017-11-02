‘Simply amateurish’: Moscow slams OPCW-UN probe into alleged chemical attack in Syria

Since when the OPCW (the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) was ‘professional’? Fuck them! They are corrupt to the core and all they care about is bribes and nepotism…

‘Simply amateurish’: Moscow slams OPCW-UN probe into alleged chemical attack in Syria https://www.rt.com/news/408510-opcw-un-report-syria-amateurish/

