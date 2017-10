Who is Afraid of Rocket and Nuclear scientists huh?

How many Iranian and Iraqi scientists were assassinated by the Israeli Mossad? Actually the Iraqi scientific community has been entirely exterminated between 1993 and 2008.





Iran sentences ‘Mossad spy’ to death over assassinations of nuclear scientists https://www.rt.com/news/407683-mossad-agent-death-sentence-iran/

