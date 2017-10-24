US/Nato weapons systems supplied to IS through three channels shows once again that technically, the so-called IS© is the unofficial fighting tool of US/Nato intel agencies.

They were busy arming terrorists in both Syria and Iraq while mounting silly low cost lonely attacks in Europe, Northern America and Australia by their lost informants to maintain fear and spreading islamophobie and the fear of a perceived threat. This hard core criminal strategy is failing.

International Terrorism exposed!

That is why they are afraid of alternative media and are trying hard to label them as fake news of Russian propaganda.

Who is bringing millions of fake refugees into Europe as part of a well prepared and systemical plan? The Iranians? The Russians? The Martians perhaps?

Their narrative has collapsed. US/Nato media are the real fake news.





Latest NATO Arms From US Found in Daesh Depot in Al Mayadin – Syrian General

https://sputniknews.com/military/201710241058484627-syria-nato-us-arms/

