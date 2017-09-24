We know, you know, they know they are ISIS…
Russia Reveals Footage of US Forces Near Daesh Positions North of Deir-ez-Zor
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201709241057647972-russia-mod-daesh-deir-ez-zor/
Publicités
Πάντα ῥεῖ (Panta Rhei): "Tout s'écoule"/"Everything flows"-Héraclite/Heraclitus
We know, you know, they know they are ISIS…
Russia Reveals Footage of US Forces Near Daesh Positions North of Deir-ez-Zor
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201709241057647972-russia-mod-daesh-deir-ez-zor/