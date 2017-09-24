Russia Reveals Footage of US Forces Near Daesh Positions North of Deir-ez-Zor

Strategika51

We know, you know, they know they are ISIS

Russia Reveals Footage of US Forces Near Daesh Positions North of Deir-ez-Zor

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201709241057647972-russia-mod-daesh-deir-ez-zor/

Publicités

Vos Réactions (Vous êtes totalement libres de vous exprimer mais les attaques ad hominem sont proscrites)

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s