KCNA Statement in Response to New Sanctions

​ »Since the US is revealing its nature as a bloodthirsty beast obsessed with the wild dream of reversing the DPRK’s development of the state nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase, there is no way that the DPRK is going to wait and let the US feast on it. »

“The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history,” the statement said. “The world will witness how the DPRK tames the US gangsters by taking series of action tougher than they have ever envisaged.”