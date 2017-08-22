Britain fights for right to field ‘killer robots’ in direct defiance of UN

Strategika51

They sent the first Tanks to the trenches in 1916…So they are expecting new weapons in the coming days! 

Britain fights for right to field ‘killer robots’ in direct defiance of UN https://www.rt.com/uk/400511-mod-killer-robots-un/

Publicités

Vos Réactions (Vous êtes totalement libres de vous exprimer mais les attaques ad hominem sont proscrites)

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s