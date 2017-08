It is neither the so called Captagon (or any Theophylline based drug) nor amphetamin but a new unknown synthetic drug that the young Moroccan teenagers used to go on rampage in Spain or in Finland.

In one instance, zombie Moroccan teenagers who were inside an Audi A3 car tried to assault police forces using knifes and machette. Even several 9x19mm rounds shot at them failed to arrest them.

It remains unclear who provided these Zombie combat drugs to the attackers.

Publicités