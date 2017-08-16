What about the ‘Alt Left’?: Trump sets off more outrage with new Charlottesville comments

Strategika51

Trump was great here!  Why the hell are they removing General Lee statue? 

What about the ‘Alt Left’?: Trump sets off more outrage with new Charlottesville comments https://www.rt.com/usa/399717-trump-alt-left-charlottesville-twitter/

Publicités

1 commentaire

Vos Réactions (Vous êtes totalement libres de vous exprimer mais les attaques ad hominem sont proscrites)

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s