Trump was great here! Why the hell are they removing General Lee statue?
What about the ‘Alt Left’?: Trump sets off more outrage with new Charlottesville comments https://www.rt.com/usa/399717-trump-alt-left-charlottesville-twitter/
Publicités
Πάντα ῥεῖ (Panta Rhei): "Tout s'écoule"/"Everything flows"-Héraclite/Heraclitus
Trump was great here! Why the hell are they removing General Lee statue?
What about the ‘Alt Left’?: Trump sets off more outrage with new Charlottesville comments https://www.rt.com/usa/399717-trump-alt-left-charlottesville-twitter/
1 commentaire
je doit m’avouer que l’objectif m’échappe !
J'aimeJ'aime