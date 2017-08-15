North Korea to the U.S: ‘We Are Watching Your Moves’

Amazing text from KCNA, the official North Korean News Agency!!!

Here’s a raw English and French translation of the last North Korean communiqué about the US threats:

« The U.S. Defense Department on August 11 announced that the U.S.-south Korea joint military drill Ulchi Freedom Guardian would start on August 21 as scheduled.

It declared it would send nuclear carrier strike groups, nuclear strategic submarine and other war hardware to the Korean peninsula in advance and dispatch 12 F-16 fighters and huge armed forces to the U.S. bases in south Korea for the drill.

Shortly ago, the commander-in-chief of the U.S. forces and the south Korean chief executive had phone talks over the joint military drill.

It is clear what does the start of large nuclear war drill mean under the worst situation on the Korean peninsula.

No matter what rhetoric they let out about « annual, regular and defensive drills », they cannot cover up the danger of a war outbreak.

If any accidental case would be sparked, though unwanted, it would never avert a war.

What matters is that when a second Korean war breaks out, it would be a nuclear war.

The DPRK has already declared in the statement of its government that it would not hesitate to use any form of ultimate means.

The U.S. should think twice about the consequences.

The Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army announced that it would finally complete the plan for enveloping fire at Guam until mid August and report it to the commander-in-chief of the DPRK Nuclear Force and wait for his order.

The nuclear force of the DPRK is strong in its guts and no one can guess its muscle as the flight trajectory of medium-to-long ballistic rocket Hwasong-12, firing data and the correct hitting-point are made public at home and abroad.

Within three days after the publication of the statement of the DPRK government, nearly 3.5 million youth and students and working people volunteered to join or rejoin in the Korean People’s Army. This fact clearly shows the will of the Korean people to finally conclude the standoff with U.S.

If the U.S. goes reckless by wielding a nuclear stick before its rival armed with nukes despite the repeated warnings of the DPRK, it would precipitate its self-destruction.

We are watching every move of the U.S.«

