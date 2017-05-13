Canada forces missed targets in Iraq 17 times, no reasons or timeline given – report

Strategika51

Nothing new for Canada when it comes to missing the whole thing! 

Canada forces missed targets in Iraq 17 times, no reasons or timeline given – report https://www.rt.com/news/388184-canada-missed-targets-iraq/

Publicités

Vos Réactions (Vous êtes totalement libres de vous exprimer mais les attaques ad hominem sont proscrites)

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s